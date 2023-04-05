Saric finished Tuesday's 136-125 loss to the Warriors with five points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds and one steal across 19 minutes.

Saric has worked his way back into the rotation over the past two games, totaling 13 points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal over 33 minutes. The veteran's role remains too limited to make much of a fantasy impact, but his elevated playing time meant fewer minutes for Jaylin Williams.