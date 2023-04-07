Saric totaled 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 23 minutes during Thursday's 114-98 victory over the Jazz.
Saric posted his first double-double since Feb. 3 against the Celtics, a contest he started and played 30 minutes in. The veteran big man also tied his season high with two blocks, a mark he hasn't reached since Dec. 2.
More News
-
Thunder's Dario Saric: Plays 19 minutes in loss•
-
Thunder's Dario Saric: Efficient effort versus Warriors•
-
Thunder's Dario Saric: Drops season-high 21 points•
-
Thunder's Dario Saric: Turns in strong per-minute numbers•
-
Thunder's Dario Saric: Left off injury report•
-
Thunder's Dario Saric: Won't play Friday•