Saric delivered 12 points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and one steal across 14 minutes in Wednesday's 133-96 win over the Rockets.

Making his Thunder debut, Saric was able to make most of his modest bench role, but Oklahoma City's ever-changing frontcourt rotation makes it tough to discern whether the veteran big man will have the opportunity to consistently replicate this sort of performance. Saric's role will likely be worth tracking over the next handful of games before a firmer determination can be made regarding whether he's a reliable pickup in 14-team leagues or deeper.