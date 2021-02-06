Bazley registered 12 points (4-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and an assist across 35 minutes in Friday's loss against the Timberwolves.
Bazley might have ended with his second straight double-double -- the fifth time he accomplishes that feat this season -- but the efficiency issues surfaced again, as he needed 14 shots to record only 12 points and also missed five of his six attempts from long range. Bazley has scored in double digits in six straight games, though, so his volume-based performances continue to deliver value in most formats -- even if he's never going to show much efficiency when it comes to his shooting percentages.
