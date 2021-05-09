Bazley mustered 11 points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists and a steal across 28 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Warriors.

Bazley scored in double digits for the 14th straight game and his role as one of the Thunder's core offensive options won't change going forward, though he's not expected to be an efficient scorer. He's only shooting 41.9 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from three-point range in that 14-game span.