Bazley (ankle) is available for Monday's game against the Knicks, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

After initially being ruled out for Monday's matchup, Bazley was upgraded to questionable Monday morning and will be able to return to action after missing the last six games due to a sprained right ankle. He averaged 6.0 points and 4.7 rebounds in 16.7 minutes per game over 11 appearances prior to his absence.