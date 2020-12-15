Bazley will be available for Wednesday's preseason game against the Bulls, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Bazley will be available to make his preseason debut for Oklahoma City during the team's final two preseason games. The 20-year-old should get plenty of minutes at power forward this season. He averaged 5.6 points and 4.0 rebounds across 61 games during 2019-20.