Bazley racked up eight points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one block and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 110-102 loss to the Cavaliers.

Bazley re-entered the rotation Saturday, logging 26 minutes off the bench. After sitting out the previous two games, head coach Mark Daigneault obviously felt as though this matchup called for a dose of Bazley. As he has done all season, Bazley was able to chip in on the defensive end but failed to do much else. Outside of limited streaming appeal, Bazley can be left for those in deeper formats only.