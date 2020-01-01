Play

Bazley will come off the bench Tuesday against the Mavericks, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

With Danilo Gallinari (ankle) back in the lineup, Bazley will return to his usual role. In 27 appearances off the bench this season, he's averaging 3.8 points and 3.3 rebounds in 16.0 minutes.

