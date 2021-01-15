Bazley (ankle) is available Friday against the Bulls, Rylan Stiles of Locked on Thunder reports.
Despite a sprained right ankle, Bazley will be good to go. He's struggling across the past four games, averaging 6.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in 28.5 minutes.
