Bazley put up seven points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block over 27 minutes in Thursday's 113-80 loss to the Pelicans.

Bazley had recorded double-digit rebounds in each of the first two games this season, but he's now averaging just five per game over the past two contests. The 20-year-old had the second-lowest scoring total of any starter Thursday while committing a team-high four turnovers, but he'll attempt to return to form Saturday against Orlando.