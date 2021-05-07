Bazley turned in 22 points (7-19 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a steal across 29 minutes in Thursday's 118-97 loss to the Warriors.

Although some Thunder players will occasionally pop with decent lines, Bazley has slowly emerged as the team's most consistent player amidst the long-term loss of Shai-Gilgeous Alexander. The 6-foot-8 20 -year-old has the versatility to play multiple positions and has taken his game to another level recently despite the team's struggles. He's only dipped below double-digit scoring figures once since his 16-game absence in March and early April.