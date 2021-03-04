Bazley notched 11 points (3-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-6 FT) and 10 rebounds across 28 minutes in Wednesday's loss at Dallas.

Bazley delivered a double-double in what was one of the lowest-scoring games of the season, and he has reached that feat twice in his last three appearances. His shooting percentages remain subpar and he depends on volume to make things happen, but Bazley continues to be one of the most productive players on the Thunder roster on a nightly basis.