Bazley scored 26 points (9-25 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 7-9 FT) to go along with nine rebounds, two assists and one steal across 37 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Pacers.

Bazley scored 26 points for the second consecutive game. However, he's shot just 16-for-44 from the field in those two contests, including converting just two of 14 shots from three-point range. Bazley does remain a consistent source of rebounds, but the rest of his fantasy production has been largely unremarkable.