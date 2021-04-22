Bazley scored 26 points (9-25 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 7-9 FT) to go along with nine rebounds, two assists and one steal across 37 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Pacers.
Bazley scored 26 points for the second consecutive game. However, he's shot just 16-for-44 from the field in those two contests, including converting just two of 14 shots from three-point range. Bazley does remain a consistent source of rebounds, but the rest of his fantasy production has been largely unremarkable.
More News
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Scores team-high 26 points•
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Solid contribution in loss•
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Scores 19 despite poor shooting•
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Leads team offensively in loss•
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Productive in return•
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Starting Saturday•