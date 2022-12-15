Bazley played 31 minutes in Wednesday's 110-108 loss to the Heat, finishing with 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-7 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

At least for the first game of Jeremiah Robinson-Earl's absence due to an ankle injury that could keep him out multiple weeks, Bazley appeared to be the main beneficiary. He picked up his first start of the season and saw his most minutes of the 2022-23 campaign, turning in a well-rounded line in the process. While Aleksej Pokusevski (eight minutes Wednesday) should be more of a factor in the frontcourt in future games, Bazley's stouter frame may make him the preferred candidate to see the majority of the playing time at center when the Thunder oppose bigger, paint-oriented big men such as the Heat's Bam Adebayo.