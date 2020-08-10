Bazley went for 22 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 3PT, 4-5 FT) and 10 rebounds in Monday's loss to the Suns.

It was another strong performance for Bazley, who made his first start in Orlando. Coming off of a 23-point effort in Sunday's win over Washington, Bazley logged his first career double-double and added three assists, a steal and a block.