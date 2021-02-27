Bazley scored 18 points (8-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-4 FT) to go along with 12 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 29 minutes in Friday's win over the Hawks.

Bazley was coming off a scoreless performance, but managed to rebound to match his highest point total in his last four games. He also notched double-digit boards for the second consecutive contest, leading to his sixth double-double of the campaign. Bazley rounded out his stat line with defensive contributions, a positive sign given that he had failed to register a block in any of his last five contests.