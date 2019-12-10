Thunder's Darius Bazley: Draws first NBA start
Bazley is starting Monday against Utah, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.
Bazley will get a chance to run with the first unit after Danilo Gallinari was ruled out Monday with an ankle sprain. The former first-round pick has finished in double figures in just two games this season and is averaging 2.2 points and 3.2 boards over his last five contests off the bench.
