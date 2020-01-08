Thunder's Darius Bazley: Draws spot start
Bazley will get the start at power forward for Tuesday's game against the Nets.
Bazley will replace Danilo Gallinari (calf) in the starting lineup. He has averaged 4.8 points and 6.0 rebounds across 24.2 minutes in five starts this season.
More News
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Back to bench•
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Posts four treys, two swats•
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Well-rounded line as starter•
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Late addition to starting lineup•
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Minimal production in first start•
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Draws first NBA start•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...