Bazley registered 15 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and one block over 26 minutes during Saturday's 117-111 overtime victory over the Mavericks.

While Bazley continues to come off the bench, he's making statements for more playing time as he did in Saturday's win. With Luguentz Dort starting at the four and Tre Mann performing as an all-purpose starter, Bazley is a glaring omission from the starting five so far this season, and his situation doesn't look like it is going to change anytime soon. The demotion has hurt his value, but he may still be relevant in deeper leagues.