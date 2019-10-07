Bazley appeared comfortable in Sunday's open scrimmage, The Oklahoman reports. "I think the way I play fits into what we're doing really well," Bazley said. "(The coaches) trust me, and they allow me to get the ball off the break and start it -- if someone's ahead obviously kick it, and if not, push and being able to either create for others or for myself."

The first-round pick, who skipped college and instead interned at New Balance last year while training for the draft, finished with eight points and seven rebounds in Sunday's three-period scrimmage. He's still a work in progress, but Bazley drew praise from teammates, as well as head coach Billy Donovan. "He's learning and getting better, but he's got a good pace and tempo," Donovan said. "I think he's got a good feel and understanding of the game, and when he makes mistakes, he recognizes them right away. I think the more that he gets in these situations, the more he's going to grow." Added second-year point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: "He is just growing every day," Gilgeous-Alexander said.. "He has a lot of talent; I don't know if you all know that. It's just his work ethic and how hard he plays. Obviously at his size and for his position he can rebound really well and things like that. I think for him it is just, keep working and he will be just fine."