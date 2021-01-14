Bazley posted 12 points (4-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and a block across 33 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Spurs.

Bazley surpassed the 10-point mark for the fifth time this season but, as it has been the trend all season long, he was reliant on volume to get decent scoring numbers. Bazley is averaging 11.3 points per game this season but is making just 39.4 percent of his shots, meaning he needs a big role on offense to reach decent levels of production.