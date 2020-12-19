Bazley posted 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block across 23 minutes in Friday's 105-103 preseason loss against the Bulls.

Bazley averaged 5.6 points per game as a rookie last season, but all signs point towards him increasing those numbers a great deal in 2020-21, as he is expected to hold a bigger role in the team's rotation this time around. Bazley was far from impressive in the preseason, though, going 7-for-17 from the field in his two appearances.