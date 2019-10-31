Thunder's Darius Bazley: Finding consistent minutes
Bazley is averaging 17.0 minutes off the bench through the Thunder's first five games.
The rookie has immediately stepped into a regular spot in the rotation, and he's played at least 12 minutes in each of OKC's first five games. He was held scoreless against Portland on Wednesday, however, and he's far from a fantasy consideration at this point. His best effort of the season came against Golden State on Sunday, when he finished with five points, seven rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes.
