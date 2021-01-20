Bazley chipped in 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt), two rebounds and two blocks in 24 minutes Tuesday night during the Thunder's 119-101 loss to the Nuggets.

Bazley's 12 points matched a high-water mark over his past six games. The second-year project came into Tuesday's game shooting just 37.2 percent from the field this season, including 7-for-31 from long range over his past six games. The rebuilding Thunder have plenty of shots to go around for young, developing players like Bazley, so he'll consistently have the green light to try to improve the averages.