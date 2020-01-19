Thunder's Darius Bazley: Gets start Saturday
Bazley will start Saturday's contest against the Trail Blazers.
With Danilo Gallinari (rest), Abdel Nader (ankle) and Terrance Ferguson (illness) all sidelined, Bazley will get his seventh start of the season. In his previous nods, he's averaged 5.3 points and 5.7 rebounds in 22.8 minutes.
