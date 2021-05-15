Bazley had just two points on 1-of-13 shooting (0-4 3Pt), to go with four rebounds, two assists and one steal, in Friday's loss to the Jazz.

It was a nightmare effort for Bazley, who was one of four Oklahoma City starters to score six points or fewer. For the most part, Bazley has been one of the Thunder's only reliable fantasy options down the stretch, as Friday's effort snapped a 16-game double-digit scoring streak.