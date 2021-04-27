Bazley delivered 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes in Monday's loss against the 76ers.

Bazley ended just three rebounds away from putting up a double-double and was one of four players that scored in double digits in what was another woeful offensive effort from the Thunder. Bazley has been one of the team's few bright spots, though, and while his offensive game relies more on volume rather than efficiency, he has still scored 14 or more points in seven straight contests.