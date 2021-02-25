Bazley posted zero points (0-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and 10 rebounds in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 102-99 win over the Spurs.

Wednesday marked the first time all season Bazley has been scoreless, though it's hardly the first time this season he's been extremely inefficient from the field. The forward is shooting just 38.4 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from three but continues to launch at enough volume to score 11.4 points per game. Most of his fantasy value at this point is coming from his rebounding (7.3).