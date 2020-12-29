Bazley totaled nine points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebound and a blocked shot across 33 minutes in Monday's 110-109 loss to the Jazz.
Bazley came out of high school and made an impact with the Thunder right away in 2019. Although he was stuck on a crowded depth chart, a starting role was on the horizon with the Thunder pressing the reset button. Although his raw skills are undeniable, he may experience some growing pains as a starter as he continues to learn on the job. Although he played in 61 games last season, he averaged only 18.5 minutes per game.
