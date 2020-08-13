Bazley produced 21 points (8-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 27 minutes Wednesday in the Thunder's 116-115 win over the Heat.

Though he retreated to the bench with Danilo Gallinari (ankle) back in action following a one-game absence, Bazley turned in another hot shooting day to finish as the Thunder's leading scorer for the third straight contest. The rookie will likely see his playing time tail off to around the 20-minute mark once the playoffs begin, but he at least seems to have cemented himself as a key member of coach Billy Donovan's second unit.