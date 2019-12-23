Thunder's Darius Bazley: Late addition to stating lineup
Bazley will get the start in Sunday's tilt with the Clippers, Erik Horne of The Athletic reports.
Bazley was a late addition to Sunday's starting lineup as Danilo Gallinari is apparently dealing with minor ankle soreness. Considering that Gallinari hasn't been officially ruled out, it's unclear how large a role Bazley can be expected to see. In the other game he started this season, the 19-year-old managed two points, seven rebounds and a block in 26 minutes of run.
