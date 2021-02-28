Bazley recorded 22 points (8-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and four rebounds during 32 minutes in the 126-96 loss to Denver on Saturday.

Bazley had an overall off night in the shooting department, but still managed to lead the team in points in the blowout loss Saturday. This just states how bad of a performance the Thunder truly showed against Denver. Not a single player went 50 percent from the floor and only Bazley and teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander eclipsed double-digits in points within the starting rotation. Even during an off night, Bazley still proved he is a viable streaming option in all formats.