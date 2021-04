Bazley recorded 22 points (10-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and one assist during Wednesday's 147-109 loss to the Warriors.

Bazley was the leading scorer for the Thunder, as the forward tied a season high while also grabbing at least eight rebounds for a second time over the past three games. Since returning to the lineup last Saturday following a shoulder injury, Bazley is averaging 15.3 points and 6.0 rebounds across 31.0 minutes.