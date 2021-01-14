Bazley suffered a right ankle sprain and won't return to Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
The 20-year-old had three points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and one steal in 25 minutes before exiting during the second half. Bazley should be considered questionable for Friday's matchup with the Bulls until his status is updated.
