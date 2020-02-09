Thunder's Darius Bazley: Leaves with knee sprain
Bazley sustained a right knee sprain and won't return to Sunday's game versus the Celtics, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Bazley had three points but played only three minutes before going down with the injury during the first half. The 19-year-old should be considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs until more is known on the injury.
More News
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Scores 15 in 30 minutes as starter•
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Starting Saturday•
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Nearly nabs double-double in start•
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Gets start Saturday•
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Draws spot start•
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Back to bench•
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.