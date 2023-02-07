Bazley chipped in three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and one steal over nine minutes during Monday's 141-114 loss to Golden State.

Bazley logged fewer than 20 minutes for the ninth consecutive game, continuing what has been a highly disappointing season to date. While he has been a relatively consistent piece of the rotation, it would appear as though the team does not see him as a significant part of their future. He can be a sneaky source of both boards and blocks when afforded meaningful minutes but at this point, that feels unlikely to occur.