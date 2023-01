Bazley had one point (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) over six minutes during Wednesday's 126-106 win over Indiana.

Bazley had played double-digit minutes in the last three matchups, but he saw decreased playing time during Wednesday's comfortable victory. He's been an inconsistent member of Oklahoma City's rotation recently but has averaged 6.8 points and 3.5 rebounds in 15.0 minutes per game over his last four appearances.