Bazley produced 17 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, and one block in 19 minutes during Saturday's 115-104 win over the Pelicans.

Bazley amassed more points in this one than he did in his first five appearances combined. It was a remarkable performance, especially considering the limited minutes, and the rookie forward seems to be carving out a decent role for himself. With that being said, Bazley is likely best reserved for use in deeper leagues.