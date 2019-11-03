Thunder's Darius Bazley: Logs 17 points in 19 minutes
Bazley produced 17 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, and one block in 19 minutes during Saturday's 115-104 win over the Pelicans.
Bazley amassed more points in this one than he did in his first five appearances combined. It was a remarkable performance, especially considering the limited minutes, and the rookie forward seems to be carving out a decent role for himself. With that being said, Bazley is likely best reserved for use in deeper leagues.
