Bazley managed just two points, seven rebounds and one block in 26 minutes during Monday's 104-90 victory over Utah.

Bazley moved into the starting lineup Monday, filling in for the injured Danilo Gallinari (ankle). Despite the promotion, Bazley offered very little from a fantasy perspective. The Thunder are without a number of rotational pieces right now meaning Bazley is likely to continue playing meaningful minutes. With that being said, he is not a player to target outside of the deepest formats.