Thunder's Darius Bazley: Minimal production in first start
Bazley managed just two points, seven rebounds and one block in 26 minutes during Monday's 104-90 victory over Utah.
Bazley moved into the starting lineup Monday, filling in for the injured Danilo Gallinari (ankle). Despite the promotion, Bazley offered very little from a fantasy perspective. The Thunder are without a number of rotational pieces right now meaning Bazley is likely to continue playing meaningful minutes. With that being said, he is not a player to target outside of the deepest formats.
More News
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Draws first NBA start•
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Thrives off bench•
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Logs 17 points in 19 minutes•
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Finding consistent minutes•
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Well-rounded line in loss•
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Fares well in scrimmage•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...