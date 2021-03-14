Bazley (shoulder) will remain out for Sunday's game against Memphis, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
It will be the third straight absence for Bazley, who continues to deal with a bruised left shoulder. While OKC will get Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (quad) back Sunday, it will be without Bazley, Lu Dort (undisclosed), Al Horford (rest), George Hill (thumb) and Theo Maledon (undisclosed).
