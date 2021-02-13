Bazley recorded seven points (2-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block over 29 minutes in Friday's 97-95 loss to the Nuggets.

Bazley had been quite productive on the scoreboard to begin the month, but he's now totaled just 16 points over the past two matchups. While he's still been relatively productive on the boards, he'll attempt to return to form Sunday against Milwaukee.