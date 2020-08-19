Bazley contributed nine points (3-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt), nine rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 123-108 Game 1 loss to the Rockets.

Bazley finished one point and one board shy of a double-double in this his first career playoff game. The rookie put together an impressive stat line even in limited minutes, and Bazley continues to showcase an improved outside shot after frequently passing up those same shots earlier in the campaign. If Bazley continues to play well going forward he may play a decent role given the team's relative lack of depth at the forward positions.