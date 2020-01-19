Thunder's Darius Bazley: Nearly nabs double-double in start
Bazley started at power forward and finished with nine points (2-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 boards, one assist and one block across 31 minutes Saturday in the Thunder's 119-106 win over the Trail Blazers.
While making the seventh start of his rookie season, Bazley narrowly missed out on his first career double-double, but he's unlikely to receive enough minutes to replicate this sort of line anytime soon. Danilo Gallinari, who was just being held out for rest purposes Saturday in the second half of the back-to-back set, should rejoin the lineup Monday in Houston, pushing Bazley into a more limited reserve role in the process.
