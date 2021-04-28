Bazley dropped 21 points (8-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one block over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 119-115 win over the Celtics.

Bazley hit the 20-point mark for the fourth time in his last five games while logging his first double-double since March 4. He hasn't been the most accurate shooter this season but has shot 50 percent or better in three straight contests. Bazley is coming on strong as a fantasy option with this season nearing its conclusion.