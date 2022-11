Bazley supplied one point (0-2 FG, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one block in 13 minutes during Wednesday's 131-126 overtime loss to Denver.

Bazley saw limited run in the loss, ending the night with a depleted box score. The Thunder are certainly willing to go deep into their rotation on any given night, meaning Bazley is often overlooked. Outside of some appeal as a blocks streamer, he can generally be left for those in deeper formats.