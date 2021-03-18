Bazley (shoulder) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Hawks, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.
The 20-year-old will be unavailable for the fifth straight game as he continues to deal with a bruised left shoulder. Aleksej Pokusevski could receive another start in Bazley's absence for Oklahoma City.
