Bazley (illness) will remain sidelined for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.
Bazley is still under the weather and will miss both nights of a back-to-back set as a result. In his absence, Aleksej Pokusevski, Jalen Williams and Mike Muscala figure to all see slightly increased roles.
More News
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Sidelined Friday with illness•
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Dominates center minutes in loss•
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Gets starting nod•
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Back in rotation Saturday•
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Set to re-enter rotation•
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Only 13 minutes in loss•