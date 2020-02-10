Bazley was diagnosed with a right knee bone bruise and will be re-evaluated in four-to-six weeks, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.

Bazley injured his knee during Sunday's game against the Celtics, and after further evaluation it was determined that the rookie will be forced to miss at least one month as a result. In his absence, the Thunder could turn to the likes of Hamidou Diallo or Mike Muscala behind Danilo Gallinari. Since the start of January, Bazley was averaging 5.5 points and 3.6 rebounds in 17.2 minutes per game.