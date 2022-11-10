Bazley (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Toronto.
Bazley suffered a right ankle sprain during Wednesday's loss to the Bucks after playing just four minutes, and he'll be forced to miss at least one game as a result. With Bazley unavailable, Kenrich Williams and Mike Muscala could see increased run against the Raptors on Friday.
More News
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Excellent bench contribution in win•
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Playing time plummets•
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Scores 15 points off bench•
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Out Sunday•
-
Thunder's Darius Bazley: Done for season with knee issue•